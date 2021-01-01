Nora® Medium Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow

When it comes to settling in for a good night's sleep, your pillows are important for helping you fall asleep. And with this memory foam pillow, you can be sure to rest your head with ease. Featuring a cover woven with materials derived from naturally cooling jade, the surface of the pillow is designed to stay cooler, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep. Memory foam conforms to your head, neck, and shoulders and properly aligns the spine – making it perfect for back, side, and stomach sleepers. Size: Queen