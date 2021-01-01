From delightfull
DelightFULL Norah Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 5 light
Advertisement
Expand your hallway and wall spaces with the smooth lines of the Norah Wall Sconce from DelightFULL. A sleek and sculptural modern-style fixture inspired by the lovely and talented Norah Jones, it uses a flared wall plate to suspend a set of five brass arms that arc upward from a lower cap area. Each slender arm terminates in a glossy-textured conical aluminum holder for an open lamp, enlivening its surroundings with a bright and even ambiance. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White and Nickel Plated