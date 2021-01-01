Norah 1 - Light Dimmable Plug-in Swing Arm

Features:2mm heavy cast backplate with engaved line and solid neckIncludes high-low-off switch on socketMolded plug with 7' of wire can be plugged in or hardwired with the included hole plug1 Piece cast socket cover with reversible engravingOversized 5.5" backplates BP-5 to hide sheetrock flaws or add an accent colorSockets rated for 100 watts eachTwo 12" solid cord xovers includedDimmable Fixture: To dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Swing ArmDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: Shade Shape: ConeFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: BrassWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: YesIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 1EU Energy Efficiency Class (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): EBulb Type (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): IncandescentEdison Bulb: YesIncandescent Equivalent Wattage (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): Brightness (Lumens): Wattage (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): 60Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Shape Code: ST64Bulb Color (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): AmberColor Temperature (Kelvin) (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): 2200Rated Bulb Life (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): 2000Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Voltage: 120Range of Fixture - Maximum: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum: EFinish: Power Source: Plug-inSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: 3-Way 2-Circuit SwitchSwitch Location: SocketCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: Down;AdjustableGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: BrassFire Resistant: YesCord Included: YesCord Color: BlackCord Cover Included: YesCrystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: CE Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations (Bulb Type: 60 Watt Vintage Incandescent Bulb): NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoGreen Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower