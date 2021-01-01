Weston Home Nora Wood Finish Leaf Shape End Table, Light Oak Finish End Table

Get this Wood Finish Leaf Shape End Table from Weston Home for your living space. A true stunning artfully designed coffee and end tables that bring the mid century modern design to your home. With a smooth curved leaf shape and leaf grain pattern radiating outwards, this leaf design coffee and end table will become a conversation piece for your guests to talk about. It is a creative piece with an artisan quality you will love for years to come.Modern collection blends Mid-Century aesthetics with contemporary elements for beautiful pieces that will complement your modern lifestyle. Clean lines and straightforward materials like wood finishes and sleek, metal accents bring to life the dynamic, vintage ambiance of this collection.