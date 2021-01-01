From jayden creation
JAYDEN CREATION Nora Sage Gold Legs Accent Chair, Green
Advertisement
This comfortable and elegant accent chair with golden legs is designed with mid-century modern style. This chair features a super luxurious velvet fabric,comfortable for skin touch. High-density foam filling with the solid wood hand-crafted frame provide perfect balance between firm and squishy.The slender polished gold metal legs bring the modern design, and add to the timeless fashion of this piece.It's the perfect pick for living room and bedroom. Color: SAGE.