From house of troy
House of Troy NOR350 Norton Single Light 24" Tall Adjustable LED Desk Lamp Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass Accents Lamps Desk Lamps
House of Troy NOR350 Norton Single Light 24" Tall Adjustable LED Desk Lamp Features: Durable metal constructionIntegrated 6.2 watt LED light Shade mounted on / off switchMade in AmericaRated for dry locationsTitle 20 CompliantDimensions: Height: 24"Width: 8-1/2"Extension: 8-1/2"Product Weight: 15 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 4"Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 6.2 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 600Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80Voltage: 120vBulb Included: Yes Chestnut Bronze / Antique Brass Accents