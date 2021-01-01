From evesky

Noobs (3.5.0) 64GB U3 95MB/s Ultra High Speed Preloaded Micro SD Card with USB Reader & Adapter for Pi 4B, 3B+, 3B, 2, Zero W

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Noobs (3.5.0) 64GB U3 95MB/s Ultra High Speed Preloaded Micro SD.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com