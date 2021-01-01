Mainstays Nonstick 7.6" x 7.6" x 1.8" Square Cake Pan, Brownie Pan, Dark Gray

Ideal for brownies, blondies, cornbread and more, Mainstays Nonstick Square Cake Pan is a versatile pan that can be used for a variety of baking occasions. Never worry about inconsistent baking results. Pan is made with durable steel that heat evenly during baking producing golden results edge to edge. Pan is coated with a durable nonstick finish that requires no oil, cooking sprays or expensive paper liners. The nonstick finish allows food to release effortlessly, making cleanup quick and easy. Mainstays Nonstick Square Cake Pan is PFOA free. For best results hand wash and towel dry are recommended. Pan internal dimensions are 7.6-inch x 7.6-inch x 1.8-inch. External dimensions are 9.4-inch x 8.2-inch x 2-inch