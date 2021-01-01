Nonstick Saucepan With Lid - Granite Derived Coating Sauce Pan With Pour Spouts, Induction Cooker Compatible, 3QT Soup Pot For Stew, PFOA PFOS PFAS Fr

Why NONSTICK cookwares are necessary in today’s kitchen?With a continued focus on healthy diet, people are reducing the amount of fat they cook with. However, it’s not all types of cookwares that would perform well with little oil. Any solution? The answer is nonstick cookwares. As nonstick coating material keeps updating, today’s nonstick pans and pots can offer the benefits of traditional ones, moreover extra bonus of easy cleanup, and fine cooking performance with limited grease. To stay healthy, we have to have a set of good nonstick cookware.Easy To CleanCoated with natural stone materials, the nonstick saucepan does not accumulate oil on surface, easy to wipe up with water or tissue.Heats Fast & EvenThe floral construction of bottom base conducts heat fast and evenly. Forged by reinforced alloy material, this saucepan is of superb durability.Suits All StovetopsThe magnetic bottom allows the saucepan to cook on induction, gas, electric, ceramic and all other types of stovetops.