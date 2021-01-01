Mainstays Nonstick 9" Diameter Round Cake Pan, Layer cakes, Dark Gray

Impress your family and friends with bakery-worthy cakes in this Mainstays Nonstick 9" Round Cake Pan. The Mainstays Round Cake Pan features a dark, durable nonstick finish allowing for even heat absorption that ensures a golden-brown result with every use. This versatile pan will be in heavy rotation in your kitchen, and with proper care is strong enough to withstand everyday use for celebrations to come. Crafted from quality steel, the Mainstays Nonstick Round Cake Pan is multi-functional, not only great for cakes, but ideal for making savory deep-dish pizza, coffee cakes and breads, delicious homemade cinnamon rolls, quiche, dinner rolls, garlic bread, ice cream cakes and more! The Mainstays Nonstick Round Cake Pan is coated with a durable nonstick finish which allows for quick release of food and easy cleanup with no extra scouring or scrubbing needed, so you can focus on entertaining, not the dishes. Care for your Mainstays Nonstick Round Cake Pan by handwashing in warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly after each use, which will protect the nonstick coating. Dimensions are 9" (22.86 cm) in diameter x 1.5" (3.8 cm).