Pancakes, fried eggs, grilled cheese all have one thing in common: they can be messy to clean up. Swiss Diamond\'s Nonstick Double-Burner Griddle puts an end to that with its easy to clean state-of-the-art diamond nonstick coating. This double burner griddle allows you more room to cook your favorites from breakfast, lunch or dinner without the mess and hassle of an electric griddle. Made from cast aluminum the heat will spread evenly over the entire 17 x 11 inch cooking surface from end to end with no hot spots. Also use it as a baking sheet to finish those drop biscuits or sugar cookies - they will slide right off instead of sticking to your pan. Oven safe up to 500 F. Made in Switzerland. Compare Our Lines