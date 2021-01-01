Granitestone Blue Nonstick Cookware Set, Tri-Ply Base, Stainless Steel Pots & Pans Set, 5 Piece Cookware, Includes, Frying Pans, Stock Pots & Skillets, Dishwasher & Induction Safe, Stay Cool Handles…

GRANITESTONE STAINLESS STEEL - designed to deliver professional quality results day in and day out, we set out to create a high-quality, hard-working and affordable cookware collection for home chefs to use every single day. The result was a lightweight stainless-steel cookware set with a nonstick coating and achieves the ideal balance of professional-level performance, classic style and modern-day practicality. ULTRA NONSTICK PERFORMANCE – the Granitestone Blue coating ensures natural stick resistance, and prevents food from picking up a metallic taste, is free of all harmful chemicals including PFOS, lead and cadmium while its polished stainless-steel exterior offers exceptional beauty in the modern home. 5 PIECE COOKWARE ESSENTIALS SET - we've configured this essential set to include the pots and pans you'll use most often for everyday cooking including an 8” frying pan, 10.25” skillet with glass lid and 2.0qt stock pot with tempered glass lid STAY COOL HANDLES – the handles are constructed of cast stainless steel with the rivets designed to keep them cool to the touch and are contoured for a comfortable grip OVEN & METAL UTENSIL SAFE – the Granitestone coating is layered 3 times and infused with minerals and diamond like particles for the ultimate long-term performance and metal utensil compatibility. Cookware is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit., Manufacturer: E Mishan & Sons