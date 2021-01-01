NutriChef Nonstick Cookware Excilon Home Kitchen Ware Pots & Pan Set with Saucepan Frying Pans, Cooking Pots, Lids, Utensil PTFE/PFOA/PFOS free, 11 PCS (Purple Diamond)

11-PIECE SET: NutriChef offers a 11-piece nonstick cookware set which includes 1. 7qt saucepan pot w/ lid, 3. 6qt dutch oven pot w/ lid, 2. 1qt cooking pot w/ lid, 11” large fry pan, 8” small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork, and spatula NON-STICK COATING: The non stick pot set cooking ware features a durable and long lasting nonstick coating for easy tossing, cleaning & healthy cooking. Features blue diamond ceramic exterior which makes the pot more durable & w/ better heat transfer SILICONE TOUCH HANDLE GRIPS: This pots set features cool-touch ergonomic handles & also heat-resistant which ensures comfortable & safe cooking. Offers an elegant & sleek diamond line pattern adding a stylish and modern touch to the pots and pans SEE-THROUGH LIDS: The non stick cookware is equipped with see through tempered glass lids with vent holes that allow steam to escape. The cookware set effectively distributes and retains heat for even cooking with maximum temperature of 500° F INDUCTION READY: These pots and skillet fry pans are safe for use in gas, electric, ceramic & induction counters. Made of reinforced forged aluminum w/ coating thickness of 25-35um, 3. 5mm multi-layered. Includes heat-resistant nylon silicone utensils. Basically you can use them anywhere WHY CERAMIC- Non-Toxic - Non-Stick – Easy Cleaning 10 YEAR – Nutrichef Cookware is built for years of use and backed by a 10 year limited