Nonstick Bakeware Sets 6-Piece With Loaf Pan, Cookie Sheet Set, Round Cake Pan, Roasting Pan, Heavy Duty Carbon Steel Premium Baking Pan, Champagne Go

Why choose the brand our?our is a brand of Non-stick bakeware and cookware. Our factory has a history of 15 years in making all kinds of BAKEWARE SETS and COOKWARE SETS. The whole line of modern productive equipment, advanced product design concept, exquisite product production process, strict quality control system. We value business credit above all else, and we must be responsible to our customers and ourselves, we sincerely, from the bottom of our hearts, would love to establish a long-term friendly business relationship with all our customers.Fast thermal conductivity0.8MM High-Quality Carbon Steel:Fast thermal conductivity in professional carbon steel material, promotes even heat distribution;Even heating: Maintain consistent maturity, color and taste of food;High strength: The bread mold tray is made of carbon steel material, which has high strength, good hardness, feel thicker on the hand;Baking tips: Recommended baking temperature is not to exceed 446 ℉.Better bakesThe bakeware set with a Micro-textured pattern inside the bottom, which increases airflow for even baking.Non-stick coatingFeaturing a special innovative non-stick coating which allows for easy release from the pan and simple cleanup;High-temperature resistance: No harmful substance precipitation, non-sticky superior performance.Smooth rolled-rim edgesThe edges of the baking tray are curled, which is very rounded and smooth to protect your hands from accidental cutting and injured, very safe to use.