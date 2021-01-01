From calphalon
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 5x10-inch Loaf Pan
Heavy-gauge steel core won't warp and heats evenly without hot spots so your cookies and cakes come out of the oven perfectly and evenly brownedThe interior of each piece has interlocking non-stick layers that are designed to deliver long-lasting, high-performance releaseNonstick surface releases food easily and is dishwasher safe for easy clean-upReinforced rolled edges help prevent warpingOven-safe to 500 degrees FahrenheitProtected by Calphalon's full lifetime warranty