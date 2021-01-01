NonRechargeable ER26500 36V Lithium Battery with Tabs LiSoCl2 C Size 9000mAh High Capacity UL Certified SingleUse 36V Lithium Thionyl Chloride.

Basic Info3.6V NON Rechargeable C size lithium thionyl chloride battery with solder tabs; 9000 mAh; wide range of temperatures -55C to +85C; most suitable for low power consumption devices. CertificationsRoHS and UN 38.3 compliant; UL and IEC certified. Manufacturer DirectAll of our batteries have date-code to guarantee freshness. Lithium thionyl chloride battery has a passivation characteristic. Therefore, we highly recommend customer to use the battery within 3 months to receive optimal performance. Although our battery has a 20-year shelf life (under special storage conditions), we advise customers not to store batteries for a long time due to the passivation characteristic. It is highly recommended that you purchase as many as you need. CAUTION! If you plugged in the battery into your device and it appears to be 'dead' or half-charged, it is usually due to lithium batterys voltage delay or passivation. The battery can generally