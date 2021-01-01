Nonesuch Swivel Upholstered Lounge Chair by Blu Dot - Color: Black - Finish: White - (NN1-LGSWWO-GY)

The Nonesuch Swivel Upholstered Lounge Chair by Blu Dot makes a refined accent piece while offering ultimate relaxation. Created to showcase the organically flowing silhouette of its 3D bent plywood seat, its simplistic design complements a range of interiors. An upholstered cushion is molded to the seat, offering extra comfort while remaining streamlined and low-profile. A powder-coated swivel base adds to its utilitarian design and makes a great addition to an office or lounge area. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: White Oak