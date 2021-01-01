From habit cosmetics
Habit Cosmetics Non-Toxic Nail Polish, 02 Sunset Boulevard, 0.3 fl oz
Advertisement
High-performance polish as clean as it gets! Habit polish is vegan, cruelty-free, 10-toxin free and strengthens nails naturally with Myrrh extract. Sunset Boulevard is a magnificent grey-blue with silver shimmer. For the woman who can see her name in lights before anyone else. Shimmer finish. “Alright Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my closeup. IngredientsButyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Stearalkonium Bentonite, N-Butyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-1, Silica, Alumina, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Polyvinyl Butryal, Commiphora Abyssinica Extract. May Contain (+/-): Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth, Oxychloride (CI 77163), Oxides (CI 77499/ CI 77491), Red 34 Lake (CI 15880), Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850) Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), Mica (CI 77019), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 11 (CI 47000), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Violet 2 (CI 60725), Ethylene/VA Copolymer]