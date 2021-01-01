From oyoy living design
Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Leather Sporta Square Basket OYOY Living Design
Advertisement
The Sporta Square Basket has a natural, simple and elegant look. With its classic design it can be used for storage in all kinds of rooms, helping you to store your things in an elegant way. The basket is made of 100% natural bamboo and has a natural leather handle. For cleaning it is recommended to wipe with a dry cloth. Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Leather Sporta Square Basket OYOY Living Design