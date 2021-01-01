Cuisinart Non-Stick Hard Anodized 1.5-Quart Saucepan

Get versatility and superior performance with the Chef's Classic Nonstick 1.5 Quart Pour Saucepan. Whether you're preparing a delicate hollandaise sauce, steaming savory wild rice or simmering a hearty soup, you will get consistent reliable results. This hard anodized saucepan features durable construction for fast and even heating to reduce hot spots. It has an aluminum core and triple layer construction for durability and a professional level of performance. This saucepan with cover comes with a tempered glass lid that locks in flavor, texture and nutrients. The surface is reinforced with titanium for lasting food release and easy cleanup. The rim is tapered for drip-free pouring. It has has stay-cool stainless steel riveted handles that are comfortable to hold and are designed for hanging storage. This keeps them up and out of the way when not in use. Upgrade your cooking gear with this Chef's Classic Nonstick 1.5 Quart Pour Saucepan.