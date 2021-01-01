Non-Slip Rug Pad (0.2")

Will retain non-slip properties, with proper care. Rug Pad hold rugs in place, helping prevent bunching & slipping. Rug Pads protect the rug’s weave, extending the life of the rug, and protecting your investment. Rug Pads provide extra padding, increasing comfort, insulation and sound proofing in the home. Quality polyester fabric coated with a high-grade vinyl compound provides super gripping power to keep rugs securely in place. Provides superior, ultra-thick cushioning to prevent pile crush & extend rug life. Cut with household scissors to perfectly fit your rug! Fire-retardant & moth-proofed. All sizes are approximate. Use size represents standard rug range. Firm Grip pad can be cut with household scissors to custom fit your rug. Rug Pad Size: Rectangle 1'8" x 3'4"