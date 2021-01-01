From nshi
Non-Slip Rubber Mouse Pad Office or Laptops for Men, Women, Artful Floral Arrangement Blooming Nature Inspirations Plant with Edge Stitching Design
Advertisement
Rectangular Background Mouse Pad for Men Women, Square Mouse Pad, Non-slip, suitable for Gaming Rubber Base, for Laptops, Office, including: 1 mouse pad. Size: 7.9 x 9.5 inches, with Stitched edges mouse pad Non-slip Rectangular, Square mouse pad, waterproof rubber base Mouse pad Gaming Mouse pad for Men Women Non-slip rubber mat Advantages: unique pattern, bright colors, smooth natural rubber sole, smooth fabric, easy to clean, easy to carry. bright, permanent colors don't fade. There are more exquisite mouse pads patterns when entering the store, there is always one you like! Very interesting fashion patterns, personalized mouse pads are the best gift for family and friends!