From drive medical
Non-Slip Kitchen Mat Set Rubber Backing Doormat Runner Rug Set, Fish Shell Design (Navy 15'x47'+15'x23'+15'x23')
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Non-Skid latex rubber backing, fade and wear resistant Absorbs water and dries quickly, protect your kitchen from moisture and stain Package includes 3-piece rugs. Size: 15.7x47.2 inches and 2*15.7x23.6 inches (40x120cm+2*40x60cm) Machine Washable, low pile height for easy to clean and vacuum, thin design to fit under doors Suitable for kid's room, doorway, outdoor, kitchen, foyer, bathroom, bedroom, balcony, porch, dining room, let your floor look more simple and clean