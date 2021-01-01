SUPERIOR Non-Slip Angeles Indoor Area Rug, Washable & Navy Blue

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Superior'sscreen-printed rugs are anti-static, moth-proof, and have a non-slip rubber backing ADDITIONAL SIZES: Enjoy this rug in 2' x 3', 2.7' x 8' Runner, 4' x 6', 5' x 8', and living room 8' x 10' STYLE FAVORITE. Bakhtiari inspired pattern, with elaborate scroll borders of blues that frame an abstract print in hues of emerald and red EASY CARE. Anti-static, fire retardant, mothproof, and hydrophobic. Vacuum regularly, avoid constant sunlight and use scissors to trim loose ends PLEASE CHECK SELLER NAME. Confirm that your product labels say Superior and HOME CITY INC. If it doesn't, please contact Amazon and us immediately