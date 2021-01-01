Mario Badescu Non-Oily Eye Makeup Remover Gel

Wipe away your makeup of the day with ease thanks to this gentle non-oily makeup remover gel from Mario Badescu. Lightweight formula rich in antioxidants with glycerin and safflower seed oil to lightly hydrate while washing away every trace of eye makeup. Features. Lightweight makeup remover gel Non-oily formula perfect for eye makeup Lightly hydrates with antioxidant-rich blend How To Use. Apply a small amount to lids and lashes with a cotton pad Using light pressure, wipe in a downward direction until all is removed Rinse off residue and follow with your favorite Mario Badescu moisturizer Content + Care. Ingredients: Aqua (Water, Eau), Petrolatum, Parffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil, Huile Minerale), Glycerin, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Euphrasia Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Triethanolamine, Diazolidinyl Urea Made in the USA Size. 2 oz