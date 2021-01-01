Surface mount PVC gable vents are long-lasting, durable, and can be left white or painted upon receiving it. Available in functional and non-functional, PVC gable vents are available in a plethora of sizes and shapes, sure to fit any project. Not only are they a beautiful architectural feature, but if you select the functional option, they will also assist with airflow in your attic. Ekena Millwork Non-Functional, H Standard Frame 1-in x 22-in Off-white Rectangle PVC Gable Vent | GVPVE40X2201SN