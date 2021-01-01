From razer
Razer Nommo Pro 2.1 Gaming Speaker System - THX Premium Audio - Dolby Sound
Advertisement
THX CERTIFIED PREMIUM AUDIO: Tuned to bring out the speaker's full potential DOLBY VIRTUAL SURROUND SOUND: Providing powerful cinematic immersion SOLID UNRESTRICTED BASS: Downward firing subwoofer for desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound CONTROL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: LED illuminated control pod lets you adjust the volume or mute the speaker quickly and easily VERSATILE CONNECTIVITY: Connect via USB, Bluetooth 4.2, optical or 3.5 mm audio jack