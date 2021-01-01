Nomme Together by Asia Jensen - Picture Frame Painting Print on Paper

The fluidity of lakes and rivers is very calming and tranquil. This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Asia Jensen (Born 1967) is an American artist born in Knoxville, Tennessee. Growing up, she didn’t know whether she would end up as a painter, singer, or an actress, but she knew she would be an artist. Asia has had passion for artistic works, enjoying creating her own and watching or listening to the works of other artists. For Asia, it’s more of a calling; she has an inborn talent that she lets guide her in all her artistic creations in order to provide originality and beauty. Her works are inspired by nature, including landscapes, trees, and flowers. At the same time, her artistic creations look real because of her great understanding of color and figures. Asia has perfected realism style so well that she fully expresses the wonderful beauty of nature. Her works are an embodiment of her environment and her creative imaginations, something that makes her works unique. She is motivated by color and emotion; she makes her every artwork spark a viewer’s emotion. Due to the high quality of her creative artwork pieces, they have been collected and sold in different countries, including Canada, USA, Australia, Germany, and Argentina. She feels good about the fact that her works have reached millions of people from across the world and from all backgrounds. She says: “Art is for all people to appreciate and collect”. Asia continues to make her paintings while at the same time working for a production company as a set designer. She appreciates her work at the company since it allows her to use her creative talent regularly. They bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind them; sourced from around the globe and proudly. Made in America.