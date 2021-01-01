Momeni Nomad Wool Area Rug 2' X 3' Black

The tribal design of the Nomad captures the essence of boho chic Inspired by ancestral area rug motifs, traditional diamond and dot symbols fill the ornamental field and decorative border with a repeating geometric pattern in a vivid color palette Each rug is embellished with tassels of fringe that enhance the assortment’s global elements Hand knotted from 100% natural wool fibers, the free-spirited style looks luxe when placed as a featured floorcovering at the center of the room or layered in a casual arrangement beneath coffee tables and chairs Maintain the rug by vacuuming with suction only; vacuums with beater bars are not recommended; spills and stains should be treated by a professional cleaner