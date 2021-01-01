From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Nomad Mid Century Modern Rustic Kitchen Dining Room Bench, 67.91", Nature
Advertisement
Enjoy that Luxurious, Nature-Inspired Look in Your Dining Place with the NoMad 67. 91 Dining Bench by Manhattan Comfort, with Enough Space for Three Diners and Features a Gorgeously Rustic Natural Wood Finish. Measures 67. 91" inch L x 18. 7" inch W x 11. 73" inch H and Weighs 47. 61 lbs. Requires Minor Assembly. Crafted from Durable MDF. A Beautiful Bench Consisting of Finished Hewn Planks of Wood that Brings a Country Look. A Stylish Dining Piece that Suits Most Modern Home Styles.