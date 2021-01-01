Couristan Nomad Kanjar Stone 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug, Grey

Make a simple and refined statement with Couristan's Nomad Collection. Designed for those seeking to add some textural interest to transitional spaces without overdoing it. This versatile and distinctive collection offers four different soft contemporary designs in four colorways, Stone, Terra Firma, Drift, and Earth. Power-loomed in Belgium and face-to-face Wilton woven of 100% polyester with poly frisee accents. Nomad works well in high-traffic areas and is easy to maintain. These handsome floor pieces are perfect for those areas in the home that already have lots of color and are in need of subtle balance. There are many ways to incorporate the Nomad Collection into your home. But, by far the best thing about the Nomad is that its neutral patterns will never go out of style and will last you for years to come.