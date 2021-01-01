Noma Outdoor Ottoman by Vondom - Color: Grey (45080A-Anthracite)

Versatile in nature, the Noma Outdoor Ottoman from Vondom offers a pleasant, low-profile seat in a charming architectural form. The purity of the design makes it a great addition to the refined contemporary home. The design takes inspiration from the function of a flowerpot. Starting as sketches of natural shapes, the pieces piece carries an organic quality in its soft curves. The curves translate to comfort as one rests inside its low-profile seat rest. The seat features a small cutout for rain or spills to pass through. Its polyethylene resin construction adds to its enduring quality, offering weather resistance in the elements. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Grey.