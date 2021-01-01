Noma Mellizas High Planter by Vondom - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (45002F-KHAKI)

The Noma Mellizas High Planter is characterized for its tubby and timeless shape. Its flat face makes for a smarter and versatile planter that can be leaned against a wall, stand alone or paired with the Noma Mellizas Low Planter to add visual contrast and take maximum advantage of the space. Noma has a spacious interior so that bushes or plants can grow vigorously. Stylish any space, its 100% recyclable polyethylene structure can weather the sun's extreme UVI rays and any stormy day with no fuss. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Brown. Finish: Lacquered/Khaki