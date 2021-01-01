Noma Low Table Matte Finish by Vondom - Color: Purple (45115R-PLUM)

There's a lot to like about the Noma Low Table Matte Finish, which embodies originality and versatility in its seemingly modest form. The sophisticated design of this coffee table features a multifunctional compartment for cooling wine bottles, keeping condiments in place, showcasing your favorite plant or anything that comes to mind. In addition, if opting to use the compartment as a planter, select the self-watering system for hassle-free plant care. The 100% recyclable polyethylene construction makes this table weather-resistant and robust enough for any type of outside climate condition. The space-saving Noma Low Table Matte Finish is sure to jazz up entertaining spaces indoors and out. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Shape: Organic. Color: Purple.