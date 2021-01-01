NOLYXICI Gaming Mouse Pads, Chinese New Year Festive, Non-Slip Rubber Base Mouse Mats for Laptop, Computer, Home, Office Mousepad 9.5'x7.9'

? STANDARD SIZE: 9.5'x 7.9'x 0.08', 2mm thickened design to adapt to all surfaces. ECO-FRIENDLY SAFE MATERAIL: Made of durable heat resistant polyester fabric. Non-Slip natural rubber back keeps the mouse pad from sliding. The mousepad has delicate edges which can prevent wear, no deformation and degumming. ULTRA SMOOTH SURFACE: Thick smooth cloth pad Surface allows for optimum speed and accurate control while gaming. Experience maximum comfort while you surf the web, work in the office or play your favorite games. Available for all types of mouse. WASHABLE AND NO-FADING: Hand washing or machine washing. The mouse pad adopts advanced printing technology, The color is vivid and does not fade. 100% SATISFACTION SALES SERVICE: High quality. If you find that our products have quality problems, just contact us and we will solve the problem for you immediately.