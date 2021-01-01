Noleen The Talking Tree' Painting Print on Canvas

Abstract artwork of a tree made out of wiggly lines and spirals for stars in the sky. Primary colors in this artwork include: Pink, peach, light yellow, pale blue. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed mat board backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D