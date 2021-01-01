Noleen A Steaming Romance' Painting Print on Canvas

Giant contemporary art showcases two smoldering cups of coffee as they sit on a table against a solid colored background. Located on both the coffee cups and saucers are various circle patterns. Primary colors in this artwork include: Red, pink, light yellow, black. This proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture, while archival UV protectant inks make it scratch and fade resistant. The fabric base is flexible to support tight corners. The finished canvas print is mounted on a sturdy yet lightweight board to protect against warping, overstretching, or loose, sagging prints. It is then finished with a closed mat board backing and includes pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Size: 16" H x 16" W x 1.25" D