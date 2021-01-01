Nolan Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Bronze - Finish: Grey - (MCR23)

The Nolan Table Lamp by Robert Abbey features a metal base, vessel-shaped ceramic body, and an oyster linen tapered fabric shade. The glazed ceramic body is available in a range matte colors that gives this table lamp a modern twist. This decorative table lamp also provides diffused illumination ideal for modern living rooms and bedrooms. Available in a variety of finishes and matte ceramic colors. Includes a hi-lo socket switch and ships with 96â€ of silver cord. Shown in Antique Nickel finish with Matte Sky Blue ceramic. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Bronze. Finish: Antique Nickel