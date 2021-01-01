From winsome wood
Winsome Wood Nolan Cappuccino End Table
Place the Winsome Wood Nolan End Table at the end of your sofa to beautifully complete the look of your room. Featuring a classic style, this end table will enhance your interior design with a tasteful and striking piece. It has storage space, so that you can tuck away everything from the TV remote to a pile of magazines. This end table is made of wood, bringing long-lasting character and charm to your home through its timeless appearance. Color: Cappuccino.