Winsome Wood Nolan Cappuccino End Table

Place the Winsome Wood Nolan End Table at the end of your sofa to beautifully complete the look of your room. Featuring a classic style, this end table will enhance your interior design with a tasteful and striking piece. It has storage space, so that you can tuck away everything from the TV remote to a pile of magazines. This end table is made of wood, bringing long-lasting character and charm to your home through its timeless appearance. Color: Cappuccino.