Nola Rocking Chair & Ottoman

Perfect for giving you the soothing motion of a rocking chair alongside the perfect spot to put up your feet, this two-piece rocker and ottoman set is a great addition in spaces from the living ensemble to the nursery. Crafted from a wood frame, this set is wrapped in fabric upholstery with foam filling for a padded touch while you rock. And with a clean-lined silhouette – including square arms and a tapered back – this set is perfect for a mid-century-inspired look. Upholstery: Beige