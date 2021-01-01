Nokia C5 Endi Case, Nokia C5 Endi Phone Cases, Flowing Liquid Floating Ultra Thin Shock Absorption Glitter Case For: Nokia C5 Endi-Sa Gold

High Quality And Durable Case, Infused With Liquid And Glitters, Tightly Sealed Process. The Inside Glitters Float Freely When You Move Your Phone, Bring Much More Fun To You. 360 Degree Protection: Combination Of A Hard Crystal Clear Pc Back Panel And Soft Tpu Edges On All 4 Sides For Extra Protection While Keeping Original Beauty Look Of Your Phone, Which Give Your Phone A Better Protection For 4 Sides. The Liquid Inside The Phone Case Is Made Of Environmentally Friendly Mineral Oil. We Take The Latest Sealing Technology To Avoid Leaking.