Nokia 5.3 Wallet Phone Case, Four Leaf Clover Pu+Tpu Shockproof Leather Magnetic Closure Case With Flip Stand Function And Credit Card Slots Holder.

Material: Tpu, Leather: Form Factor: Bumper, Flip Color: Purple Compatible Phone Models: Nokia 5.3 Material And Structure:1.The Mobile Phone Case Is Made Of High-Quality Pu+Tpu Leather, With Excellent Workmanship And Exquisite Appearance.2.Tpu Inner Case, Precise Cut-Out, Responsive Side Buttons, Easy Access To All Ports 3.Magnetic Closure Will Keep The Phone Closed Securely. Features:1 Simple Wallet Function, Built-In 3 Card Slots And 1 Cash Pocket For You Bank Cards, License And Cash. Can Meet All Your Needs Without Holding The Wallet. 2.Stand Function, You Dont Need To Hold Your Hands When Watching Movies And Videos, Free Your Hands To Do Other Things, Such As Snacking, It Feels Great. 3.Anti-Shock And Anti-Fall Function. 4.Built-In Handset Design, Answer The Call Without Opening The Phone Case. It Is A Gift, Such A Pretty Color, Great Quality And Comfortable To Hold. It Looks Very High-End, But The Price Is Very Suitable