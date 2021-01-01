From magforce

Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH700N Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for phonecall and Alexa voice control Blue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Blocks out distracting background noise for a better music experience AI POWERED: Hold the NC button for uniquely tuned noise cancellation courtesy of next gen AI tech HANDS FREE CALLING: A built in microphone lets you take/make calls and access your voice assistant LONG BATTERY LIFE: Enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 min quick charge capability VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch Work From Home: Improve your productivity at home with a built-in microphone and Digital Noise Canceling to take calls or reduce distractions all day long. Distance Learning Ready: Connect wirelessly to a computer or tablet for all-day classes or music/movie breaks

