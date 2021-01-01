Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH700N Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for phonecall and Alexa voice control Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Blocks out distracting background noise for a better music experience AI POWERED: Hold the NC button for uniquely tuned noise cancellation courtesy of next gen AI tech HANDS FREE CALLING: A built in microphone lets you take/make calls and access your voice assistant LONG BATTERY LIFE: Enjoy up to 35 hours of wireless playback and 10 min quick charge capability VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch Work From Home: Improve your productivity at home with a built-in microphone and Digital Noise Canceling to take calls or reduce distractions all day long. Distance Learning Ready: Connect wirelessly to a computer or tablet for all-day classes or music/movie breaks