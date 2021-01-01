The shimmering elegance of glass is something to behold as this opaque, black-colored vessel rests upon the vanity for all to admire. As with all our glass vessels, the R5-5001-Noir is constructed to be bold and beautiful. Only extra-thick, tempered glass is used in its manufacture. High temperatures will not mar it in any way. Good hygiene comes naturally, as glass is non-porous. Staining or retention of odors is unheard of. Clean up is simple. It measures 16-1/2 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 5-3/4 in. and is guaranteed to remain functional and engaging for life. The R9-7007-BN is a tall, vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is contemporary, but with a nostalgic, water pump spout design in a brushed nickel finish. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the extended, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. To stabilize this curved basin above the vanity, this brushed nickel sink ring is included. With a simple press to its handsome, brushed nickel dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed. Rene Noir Tempered Glass Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16.5-in x 16.5-in) in Black | R55001NORR97007BN