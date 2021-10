Take the traditional route this winter by crafting embellishments out of the Noel Plaid Wired Edge Ribbon. This single-face material boasts natural and red plaid edges that surround a natural colored center that has been personalized by white snowflakes and letters. Use it to form bows that hold their shape thanks to the wired edge, and enjoy the classic touch it provides to wreaths, garlands, and more all season long! Dimensions: Spool Length: 30' Ribbon Width: 2 1/2"