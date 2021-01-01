Noe Tabletop Wine Bottle Rack

Modular bottle-holder holds 6 bottles in plastic/acrylic. The name chosen for this series of items is an amusing reference to Noah (Noè in Italian), the first man to plant grapevines and make wine. The Modular bottle-holder was designed as a functional accessory that can be both a decorative element placed on the kitchen counter or the floor. An important detail of this product is its modularity. Each module contains a bottle and can be easily connected to two other modules using a groove located along the base. By combining and stacking elements you can create small structures in height to give greater stability to the assembled modules. This product is available in packs of six elements that allow you to create a structure that resembles an upside-down bunch of grapes, the image that inspired the design for the bottle holder. To clean, wipe with a sponge dipped in warm water and a mild non-abrasive liquid, and dry with a soft cloth. The instructions and diagram for assembling the Modular bottle-holder can be found on the inside of the top of the packaging. Color: White