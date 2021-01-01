20" x 36" Nobles Radius Corner Framed Decorative Wall Mirror Black - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Capture a chic, modern design that elevates your room with the Nobles wall mirror. Inspired by contemporary, industrial aesthetics, this mirror features a metal frame with a rounded rectangle shape, making it look and feel sophisticated. The frame also features a sleek black finish, giving it a refined elegance that is fantastic for multiple decor aesthetics. The metal frame also extends beyond the reflective glass, giving it a floating quality that makes a bold impression on any wall of your home. This edition of the Nobles mirror is 20 inches wide by 36 inches tall, creating a striking focal point that commands attention. Adding a mirror to your home like the Nobles creates a more dimensional space, enhancing the room's vibrancy while creating an open environment. Use this rounded rectangle wall mirror as a functional bathroom mirror above your vanity, or use it to make a fabulous modern statement in your living room, bedroom, or entryway. Regardless of how you display the Nobles, it's simple to hang with resilient keyhole hangers welded to the metal frame.