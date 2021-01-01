Noble grace is one of the softest, most durable, easiest to clean carpets on the planet. Made with Triexta fiber. It is the only carpet with permanent, built-in stain and soil protection that won't wear or wash off, and is easier to clean. With lifetime stain protection, superior softness, exceptional durability, environmentally friendly attributes. This is the perfect carpet for families with children and pets. STAINMASTER Noble grace Enchanting Carpet Sample in Brown | STP40-L003-0808