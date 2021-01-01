The Sinkology All-in-One Nobel design kit is designed to make purchase a copper sink and quality faucet simple. The Nobel vessel bath sink from Sinkology makes a bold focal point in your bathroom design. By combining the Nobel with a Pfister rustic bronze vessel faucet we make luxurious bathroom remodels easy. The handmade Verde copper patina makes this Sinkology sink one-of-a-kind and really makes a statement. Keep in mind the unfinished naked finish of the Nobel will aged gracefully with time and use to build a rich and luxurious finish. SINKOLOGY Nobel Unfinished Naked Copper and Verde Copper Vessel Round Bathroom Sink with Faucet (Drain Included) (16-in x 16-in) in Brown