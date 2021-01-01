The height-adjustable design of this desk allows you to customize your work environment for ergonomic benefit. A convenient front panel with easy-to-use buttons and display screen assists you to personalize your workspace. Simply hold down the arrows to modify the elevation of the desktop, then use the lock button to ensure no movement while working. Two memory buttons keep favorite heights saved for future use and a home button brings the desk back to standard height. Furniture of America Noah 59-in Gray Modern/Contemporary Standing Desk | IDF-DK6454GY-L